Evidence Kwa Kalatas! Man brags about his girlfriend on TikTok, only for another man to spill her dirt with video evidence - “She belongs to the streets” (LOOK)







Saturday, March 14, 2026 - A man was left embarrassed on social media after proudly showing off his girlfriend on TikTok, only for another man to expose her with video evidence.

The man had shared a photo of his girlfriend arriving at his apartment early in the morning, appearing excited as he bragged about spending time with her.

However, things quickly took a dramatic turn when another man jumped into the conversation claiming thzt he had spent the night partying with the same woman at a club.

To back up his claims, the man shared a video showing the lady in the club unleashing wild dance moves while wearing the exact same outfit she had on when she later visited her boyfriend.

Social media users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, with some sympathizing with the embarrassed boyfriend while others humorously claimed the woman “belongs to the streets.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST