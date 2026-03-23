Drama as drunk LADY engages in physical confrontation with Boda Boda rider after refusing to pay for ride (VIDEO)







Monday, March 23, 2026 - A video showing a drunk woman engaging in a physical confrontation with a boda boda rider after allegedly refusing to pay for her ride has gone viral on social media.

In the footage, the rider is seen demanding payment after ferrying the slay queen to her destination, accompanied by other riders.

Instead of settling the fare, the woman becomes violent, picking up a stone and hurling it at him.

The rider narrowly ducks the projectile before restraining her.

Moments later, another man appears to intervene, seemingly attacking the rider, but he is quickly repulsed by the group of boda boda operators present and retreats.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many condemning the woman’s behavior and calling for authorities to take action.

Netizens noted that if it was the rider that became violent, he would likely have been arrested immediately, highlighting what they see as a double standard.

Shockingly, such cases of passengers, particularly women, refusing to pay boda boda or cab riders are increasingly being becoming common.

Watch the video>>> below

Best video I have watched on the Internet today no cap 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1u4wK5K7qU — Mzee Mzima ,EGH 🇰🇪 (@Just_memeKe) March 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST