Club Madness!! These bold LADIES were spotted getting cozy in a Nairobi club while tipsy - Are they Lesbians?? (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - A video of two bold Slay Queens enjoying themselves at a popular Nairobi club has set social media ablaze.

The clip shows the duo dancing with carefree energy, completely immersed in the moment as other revelers watched in awe.

Their undeniable chemistry and playful vibe has caught the attention of netizens, sparking speculation and cheeky reactions.

Many netizens, especially men, joked that the duo could easily “steal your girlfriend,” while others simply admired their confidence.

Watch the video>>> below

Love and laugh pic.twitter.com/W3jB0WRnMC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 31, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST