Mwanaume kamili anaoa mabibi wengi - Kenyan LADY’s bold claim goes viral (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 14, 2026 - A bold Kenyan lady has set social media abuzz with her unapologetic definition of what she believes makes a real man.

In the now-viral video, she insists that a true man must marry more than one wife and should regularly come home late.

She doesn’t stop there. According to her, a real man’s phone must be buzzing with M-Pesa transaction messages - sending money to different women.

She warns that men whose phones lack such messages are “missing something.”

The video was shared as a fiery response to a tweep who had claimed that men who don’t cheat are “a little miserable.”

Her remarks have since ignited heated debate, with netizens split between laughter, outrage, and curiosity.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST