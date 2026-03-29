‘Bad day in the office’ - A petty Nairobi thief nearly run over by a matatu while trying to snatch a phone in traffic (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - A video has emerged showing the moment a suspected petty thief narrowly escaped being run over by a matatu while attempting to snatch a phone in traffic.

In the footage, the suspect is seen squeezed between two vehicles as he targets a phone from a passenger who had opened the window.

However, things quickly take a dangerous turn as the matatu driver nearly runs him over in the process.

It was clearly not a lucky day for the suspect, as the risky attempt almost ended in a serious accident.

Watch the video>>> below

Seems like he wanted to snatch a phone.. Ama ni mimi naona zangu pic.twitter.com/0KyISg3SWW — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) March 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST