‘Bad day in the office’ - A petty Nairobi thief nearly run over by a matatu while trying to snatch a phone in traffic (VIDEO)

Sunday, March 29, 2026 - A video has emerged showing the moment a suspected petty thief narrowly escaped being run over by a matatu while attempting to snatch a phone in traffic.
In the footage, the suspect is seen squeezed between two
vehicles as he targets a phone from a passenger who had opened the window.
However, things quickly take a dangerous turn as the matatu
driver nearly runs him over in the process.
It was clearly not a lucky day for the suspect, as the risky
attempt almost ended in a serious accident.
Watch the video>>> below
Seems like he wanted to snatch a phone.. Ama ni mimi naona zangu pic.twitter.com/0KyISg3SWW— Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) March 29, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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