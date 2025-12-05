Shape Ya Murima!! KIKUYU LADY confidently parades herself on Tiktok (VIDEO)







Friday, December 5, 2025 - A Kikuyu lady has sparked a buzz online after confidently showcasing her body in a trending TikTok video.

The clip, which has quickly circulated across multiple social media platforms, has drawn mixed reactions but also significant praise for her confidence and bold self-expression.

In the video, the young lady flaunts what many viewers have dubbed “shape ya murima”, a term popularly used to describe the body shape often associated with women from the Kikuyu community.

While some users reacted playfully, many applauded her for embracing her body and using her platform to express herself freely, without fear of criticism.

The video continues to attract attention, highlighting a growing trend of Kenyan social media users celebrating self-confidence and body positivity.

