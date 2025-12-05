Shape Ya Murima!! KIKUYU LADY confidently parades herself on Tiktok (VIDEO)

Friday, December 5, 2025 - A Kikuyu lady has sparked a buzz online after confidently showcasing her body in a trending TikTok video.
The clip, which has quickly circulated across multiple
social media platforms, has drawn mixed reactions but also significant praise
for her confidence and bold self-expression.
In the video, the young lady flaunts what many viewers have
dubbed “shape ya murima”, a term popularly used to describe the body shape
often associated with women from the Kikuyu community.
While some users reacted playfully, many applauded her for
embracing her body and using her platform to express herself freely, without
fear of criticism.
The video continues to attract attention, highlighting a
growing trend of Kenyan social media users celebrating self-confidence and body
positivity.
🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/P4Hucx3BLd— Bobo✨️ (@wa_mbui1959) December 5, 2025
