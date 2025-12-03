New CCTV angle captures terrifying moment armed boda boda gang raided a Wines & Spirits shop in Kasarani (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - Fresh CCTV footage has emerged showing the dramatic moment armed assailants on a boda boda stormed a wines and spirits shop located on the ground floor of Oak Apartments in Kasarani.

In the footage, the attackers ride up to the storefront before swiftly dismounting and charging into the premises.

Armed and aggressive, the thugs forcefully push their way inside, ransacking the shop for cash and valuables.

Unsuspecting patrons seated outside and enjoying drinks were caught completely off guard.

Panic quickly ensues as the armed men brandish weapons, prompting the customers to scatter in fear as they seek safety during the violent confrontation.

The brazen attack adds to growing concerns over rising insecurity in Kasarani, where similar incidents involving armed gangs on motorbikes have been reported in recent weeks.

Watch the footage.

