Boda Boda thugs strike again as celebrity photographer, PAUL KARIUKI, loses his phone in daring Upperhill robbery - Watch CCTV footage







Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - Cases of boda boda riders snatching mobile phones from unsuspecting Nairobi residents continue to surge, with celebrity photographer Paul Kariuki becoming the latest victim of the growing crime wave.

According to CCTV footage circulating online, the incident happened in Upper Hill while Kariuki was in the middle of a photoshoot.

The video captures a motorbike rider approaching slowly, appearing to pass by casually.

As Kariuki focuses on his phone, the rider abruptly veers toward him, stretches out his hand, and snatches the device before speeding off.

The robbery unfolds in a split second, leaving Kariuki and those around him stunned.

The incident has reignited debate over the increasing boldness of motorbike-riding criminals who have been roaming freely.

Many Kenyans online are now calling for stricter regulation of boda bodas, enhanced policing, and heightened personal vigilance, especially when using phones outdoors.

Watch the footage.

