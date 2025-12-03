MP PETER SALASYA shares hilarious business class experience after Europe and America tour - “Kizungu imeimprove”

Wednesday, December 03, 2025 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, has shared a hilarious account of his international working tour across Europe and the United States.
The youthful legislator, known for his candid personality,
has been updating fans on Instagram with humorous reflections from his 10-day
trip.
On Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025, Salasya revealed
that his English has “improved significantly” after mingling with global
leaders and professionals.
He admitted that travelling in business class has opened
doors to unexpected encounters, joking that fellow passengers were surprised to
see “a shaggy-haired young man” seated among international elites.
“Yani ukiingia business class hapa you are meeting with
who is who… wanashangaa huyu kijana mdogo mweupe na shaggy hair anapatikana aje
hapa kwa wadoz.”
“Kizungu imeimprove sasa nasikia kizungu ya mapua kama
maji,” he wrote, adding that he looks forward to narrating his adventures
to constituents back home.
His itinerary includes London and several U.S cities, where
he is engaging investors, development partners and Kenyans in the diaspora.
The tour, supported by the PK Salasya Foundation, is
designed to attract sustainable investments, create youth employment, and
advance development initiatives for Mumias East and Kenya at large.
Beyond boardroom meetings, Salasya is also championing
sports and talent development.
He announced that the partnership behind his trip will sponsor the upcoming PK Salasya Classic Cup, an annual youth tournament dedicated to unity, empowerment, and nurturing talent.
0 Comments