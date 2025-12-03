MP PETER SALASYA shares hilarious business class experience after Europe and America tour - “Kizungu imeimprove”







Wednesday, December 03, 2025 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, has shared a hilarious account of his international working tour across Europe and the United States.

The youthful legislator, known for his candid personality, has been updating fans on Instagram with humorous reflections from his 10-day trip.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025, Salasya revealed that his English has “improved significantly” after mingling with global leaders and professionals.

He admitted that travelling in business class has opened doors to unexpected encounters, joking that fellow passengers were surprised to see “a shaggy-haired young man” seated among international elites.

“Yani ukiingia business class hapa you are meeting with who is who… wanashangaa huyu kijana mdogo mweupe na shaggy hair anapatikana aje hapa kwa wadoz.”

“Kizungu imeimprove sasa nasikia kizungu ya mapua kama maji,” he wrote, adding that he looks forward to narrating his adventures to constituents back home.

His itinerary includes London and several U.S cities, where he is engaging investors, development partners and Kenyans in the diaspora.

The tour, supported by the PK Salasya Foundation, is designed to attract sustainable investments, create youth employment, and advance development initiatives for Mumias East and Kenya at large.

Beyond boardroom meetings, Salasya is also championing sports and talent development.

He announced that the partnership behind his trip will sponsor the upcoming PK Salasya Classic Cup, an annual youth tournament dedicated to unity, empowerment, and nurturing talent.



