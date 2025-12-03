MOSIRIA makes heartfelt plea to coffin sellers near hospitals after rare encounter







Wednesday, December 03, 2025 - Geoffrey Mosiria, Nairobi County’s Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, has made a heartfelt appeal to coffin sellers operating close to hospitals.

His request comes after visiting a coffin shop in Kikuyu, located right next to a medical facility, where he was accompanied by his sister, Wilbroda.

Mosiria admitted that approaching people in the coffin trade was a fear he had carried for years.

“Today, I overcame a fear I’ve carried for years, approaching people in the coffin business.”

“With the support of my sister Wilbroda, I finally gathered the courage, and what I witnessed truly touched my heart,” he shared.

During the visit, he met a woman running the business and was moved by her dedication.

He described coffin sellers as performing “God’s work with dignity, love, and deep respect for the departed.”

While many judge them harshly, Mosiria emphasized that they are God-sent, offering comfort and service to grieving families during their darkest hours.

In a candid exchange, he asked the seller whether her prayers included hoping for more deaths to sustain her trade.

She firmly responded that her role was to serve only when “a person’s day has arrived,” underscoring her commitment to compassion rather than profit.

However, Mosiria’s appeal was not about the trade itself, but its proximity to hospitals.

He stressed that coffin displays near hospital entrances can emotionally burden patients, especially those in critical condition, causing panic or loss of hope.

“My humble request is this: let us keep coffin shops away from the main entrances of hospitals or directly opposite them,” he said.

Adding: “Let us balance the dignity of this important business with the emotional well-being of the sick.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST