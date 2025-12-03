MOSIRIA makes heartfelt plea to coffin sellers near hospitals after rare encounter

Wednesday, December
03, 2025 - Geoffrey Mosiria, Nairobi County’s Chief Officer for Citizen
Engagement and Customer Service, has made a heartfelt appeal to coffin sellers
operating close to hospitals.
His request comes after visiting a coffin shop in Kikuyu,
located right next to a medical facility, where he was accompanied by his
sister, Wilbroda.
Mosiria admitted that approaching people in the coffin trade
was a fear he had carried for years.
“Today, I overcame a fear I’ve carried for years,
approaching people in the coffin business.”
“With the support of my sister Wilbroda, I finally gathered
the courage, and what I witnessed truly touched my heart,” he shared.
During the visit, he met a woman running the business and
was moved by her dedication.
He described coffin sellers as performing “God’s work with
dignity, love, and deep respect for the departed.”
While many judge them harshly, Mosiria emphasized that they
are God-sent, offering comfort and service to grieving families during their
darkest hours.
In a candid exchange, he asked the seller whether her
prayers included hoping for more deaths to sustain her trade.
She firmly responded that her role was to serve only when “a
person’s day has arrived,” underscoring her commitment to compassion rather
than profit.
However, Mosiria’s appeal was not about the trade itself,
but its proximity to hospitals.
He stressed that coffin displays near hospital entrances can
emotionally burden patients, especially those in critical condition, causing
panic or loss of hope.
“My humble request is this: let us keep coffin shops away
from the main entrances of hospitals or directly opposite them,” he said.
Adding: “Let us balance the dignity of this important
business with the emotional well-being of the sick.”
