Advocate EVANS ONDIEKI breaks down after DPP hints missing security analyst MWENDA MBIJIWE may be dead (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - Advocate Evans Ondieki was visibly emotional outside the court after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) suggested that missing security analyst, Mwenda Mbijiwe, may no longer be alive.

Mbijiwe has been missing since 2021, and his family has repeatedly accused State agencies of failing to disclose his whereabouts despite multiple court orders demanding answers.

Addressing the press, Ondieki was overwhelmed with emotion as he questioned why Mbijiwe’s life was taken.

“We are parents, and we have children. It is very painful to learn that they killed Mbijiwe,” he said amid tears.

“The right to life is paramount. We want to know who killed Mbijiwe and why?” he added, noting that the court intends to open an inquiry into his death.

Mbijiwe’s mother, Jane Gatwiri, also spoke to journalists, accusing several prominent individuals of orchestrating false allegations against her son prior to his disappearance.

“I want to thank God, my counsel, and my family for their support. I want to address DCI, the former governor of Meru, and other prominent people from Meru who sat down and put false allegations upon my son,” she said.

