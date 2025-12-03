MP NDINDI NYORO treats 5 best-performing Kiharu headteachers to 5-day Dubai holiday (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, December 03, 2025 - Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has sponsored five primary school headteachers from his constituency for a five-day holiday trip to Dubai.

The legislator announced the initiative on December 3rd, 2025, through his social media platforms, noting that the teachers qualified under his motivation packages.

The program rewards educators for excellence in specific subjects, improvements in performance, and recognition of the best and most improved schools.

According to Nyoro, headteachers of top-performing schools are awarded trips to Dubai, while those who have previously visited are taken to Malaysia.

The same criteria apply to day secondary schools.

The five headteachers currently in Dubai hail from Ngaru, Githagara, Technology, Maragi and Githuguya Primary Schools.

Their fully paid five-night stay includes a half-day city tour, a Marina Dhow Cruise dinner, entertainment, a visit to the Burj Khalifa - the world’s tallest building - and a desert safari with a barbecue dinner.

Nyoro explained that the initiative is designed to motivate teachers to drive better academic performance across schools in Kiharu.

“This trip aims to inspire our educators to continue raising standards in our constituency,” he said.

In April, Nyoro ran a similar program, sponsoring principals from 11 day schools for benchmarking tours in Dubai and Malaysia.

