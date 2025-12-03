Kahawa West security guard killed as armed robbers steal liquor worth Ksh 2.5 million (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - A night-time robbery in Kahawa West, Nairobi, turned tragic after armed criminals killed a security guard before making away with liquor valued at approximately Ksh 2.5 million from a local liquor store.

According to preliminary police reports, the gang is believed to have accosted the guard, overpowering him before gaining access to the premises.

Investigators say the thugs ransacked the store and loaded assorted liquor and other valuables into a getaway vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Police officers from the area arrived and secured the scene as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) launched investigations.

Fingerprint experts and crime scene analysts have already begun collecting evidence, including CCTV footage from surrounding buildings.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST