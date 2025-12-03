Man arrested after attempting to break into Cooperative Bank ATM in Kabarnet (VIDEO)

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded after a middle-aged man was caught red-handed attempting to break into an ATM machine at the Cooperative Bank in Kabarnet.
According to reports, hawk-eyed security guards stationed at
the ATM became suspicious of the man’s unusual movements.
When they moved in for a closer look, they found him
actively trying to tamper with the machine.
The guards immediately alerted police officers, who arrived
promptly and arrested the suspect at the scene.
He is currently in custody as investigations into the
attempted theft continue.
Watch the video.
This evening, a young man was arrested while attempting to break into an ATM at the Cooperative Bank in Kabarnet. pic.twitter.com/mTxdSc7xuF— PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) December 2, 2025
