"I'm patient, I'll find him" - LADY stuns netizens as she lists the qualities she expects in a future husband (LOOK)







Wednesday, December 03, 2025 - A young woman has stirred a lively debate online after boldly listing the qualities she expects in a future husband.

In a viral post on X (formerly twitter) she insists that he must be pure, completely submissive, able to cook and clean, and willing to take her surname after marriage.

She even adds that if he cannot give her a male child, she should be entitled to marry another man.

Despite the near-mythical standards, she remains calm and certain, confidently stating that she is patient - and she will eventually find him.





