“If You Don’t Know the Sponsor, Don’t Remove Your Shoes!” - Man’s hilarious warning to fellow brothers on sleeping at a woman’s house goes viral







Wednesday, December 03, 2025 - A social media user has gone viral after hilariously warning men to "know the sponsor before you know the bed."

In his post, he recounts the traumatic night he was “rearranged” after unknowingly sleeping in a woman’s house funded by another man.

From that day, he vowed never to remove his shoes in any home where he doesn’t know the person paying rent.

His advice to men as December approaches is simple: if you don’t know the landlord or the silent partners, don’t sleep there.

“Sleep where the only violence is your alarm clock,” he advised.



