“I brought him abroad, fed him, loved him and then he got my neighbor pregnant - Heartbroken 37-year-old US-based LADY recounts painful dating experience (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - A 37-year-old woman has shared a painful dating experience that has sparked wide discussion online.

According to the US based lady, after realising that time was no longer on her side, she travelled back home Africa in search of a serious relationship and eventually met a man who claimed to share her marriage goals.

Convinced of his intentions, she financed his relocation abroad, covered all his migration expenses, and took full responsibility for housing and feeding him for several months while he remained unemployed.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn when she began noticing him frequently talking to a neighbour down the street.

Her concerns were initially dismissed, until she later received the shock of her life: the neighbour was reportedly pregnant for her boyfriend, and the two were openly in love.

The woman revealed that although the neighbour offered to compensate her financially, she declined, choosing instead to walk away and leave karma to judge them both.

The World could really be a very cruel place, Friend. Imagine bringing a man abroad at age 37, covering all his relocation/migration expenses, still sustained his Jobless a$$ for months, only for dude to bounce, leave her for another African woman down the street. pic.twitter.com/a0EtMfo7tP — Ozor Ndi Ozor (@OzorNdiOzor) December 16, 2025

