Gold scammer MONEY BIOR mocks critics after getting 500 votes in Kasipul by-election - Shares video relaxing in his palatial home valued at over Ksh 200 million







Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - Controversial gold scammer, Robert Riagah, alias Money Bior, has fired back at critics who mocked him for garnering just over 500 votes in the Kasipul by-election.

Bior, who had been widely trolled online for the outcome, responded in style by posting a video of himself unwinding in a luxurious swimming pool at his lavish home.

In the clip, he appears completely unbothered, smiling at the camera as he swims.

He is also heard bragging that his home is valued at Ksh 200 million, further silencing his critics.

Bior is currently under investigation for masterminding a Ksh 500 million gold scam targeting foreigners.

Money Bior has a message for Walala hoiis who laughed at him for garnering 2% of the total votes in the just concluded by-elections. Kama kawa sisi walala hoii hatuna maoni, Letu Jicho tu. 👀 pic.twitter.com/epU8guvJTZ — George T. Diano (@georgediano) December 3, 2025

