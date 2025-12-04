An elderly and wealthy man finds love despite his advanced age - Money is everything (PHOTOs)







Monday, December 4, 2025 - Despite his advanced age, a wealthy elderly man has captured Kenyans’ hearts after tying the knot, showing that love truly has no expiry date.

Photos of his wedding to a significantly younger woman are currently circulating on social media, sparking a wave of reactions.

While many have praised the couple for their romance and celebrated their union, others have questioned the younger bride’s intentions, suggesting that she may be motivated by his wealth.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST