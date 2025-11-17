TRENDING!! These broke Slay Queens were spotted in a city club waiting for men to buy them drinks - They are same LADIES setting standards online (VIDEO)







Monday, November 17, 2025 - A video capturing a group of slay queens seated at a city club table, glued to their phones and noticeably without drinks has set social media abuzz.

The clip quickly ignited lively reactions, with netizens speculating that the ladies had arrived empty-handed, hoping to attract men willing to spoil them.

Netizens wasted no time roasting the slay queens claiming that they are the same ladies who set high standards on social media while mocking men they label as “broke.”

The irony, netizens argued, is that the same women now appeared to be waiting for others to foot their bills.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST