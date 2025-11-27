“Tone Deaf” - Media Personality, SHIKSHA ARORA, slams Kenyan celebrities in viral sponsored trip to Israel, reveals she turned down the offer

Thursday, November 27, 2025 - Media personality, Shiksha Arora, has revealed that she rejected a fully sponsored trip to Israel, even as several Kenyan celebrities face backlash for accepting the offer.
Taking to her official X account, Shiksha disclosed that she
was invited to join a content creation tour to promte Israel tourism but
declined immediately.
“When I got a call to go on a fully paid trip to promote
Israel, I declined it FAST.”
“It’s an obvious no, anyone with a moral backbone would do
the same,” she wrote.
Shiksha clarified that the invitation did not include cash
payments, only travel and experiences in exchange for promotional content.
“No money incentive was offered, it was a fully paid trip in
exchange for content & marketing of the country,” she added.
Meanwhile, artistes and influencers who accepted the trip - including
gospel singers Kambua and Evelyne Wanjiru and radio host, Mwende Macharia, have
come under fire.
Their cheerful posts from Israel’s historic and spiritual sites were seen by many Kenyans as tone deaf, given the war in Gaza.
