“Tone Deaf” - Media Personality, SHIKSHA ARORA, slams Kenyan celebrities in viral sponsored trip to Israel, reveals she turned down the offer







Thursday, November 27, 2025 - Media personality, Shiksha Arora, has revealed that she rejected a fully sponsored trip to Israel, even as several Kenyan celebrities face backlash for accepting the offer.

Taking to her official X account, Shiksha disclosed that she was invited to join a content creation tour to promte Israel tourism but declined immediately.

“When I got a call to go on a fully paid trip to promote Israel, I declined it FAST.”

“It’s an obvious no, anyone with a moral backbone would do the same,” she wrote.

Shiksha clarified that the invitation did not include cash payments, only travel and experiences in exchange for promotional content.

“No money incentive was offered, it was a fully paid trip in exchange for content & marketing of the country,” she added.

Meanwhile, artistes and influencers who accepted the trip - including gospel singers Kambua and Evelyne Wanjiru and radio host, Mwende Macharia, have come under fire.

Their cheerful posts from Israel’s historic and spiritual sites were seen by many Kenyans as tone deaf, given the war in Gaza.

The Kenyan DAILY POST