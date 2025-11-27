The beautiful LUO LADY accused of snatching another woman’s husband turns 30 in style - Flaunts her irresistible curves (PHOTOs)







Thursday, November 27, 2025 - Ruth Neema, a popular social media personality, celebrated her 30th birthday in style, sharing photos online that showcased her hourglass figure and fashionable birthday look.

Neema previously trended on social media after a woman publicly accused her of wrecking her marriage.

Neema has continued to maintain her vibrant online presence despite being labelled a homewrecker.





Her birthday celebration attracted attention from fans and followers, with many congratulating her on the milestone and praising her confidence and style.

The Kenyan DAILY POST