See how MUDAVADI’s son rode in style in vintage cars as he exchanged vows with the daughter of retired GSU commandant WILLIAM SAIYA (PHOTOs)







Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s son, Moses Mudavadi, tied the knot with Qillian Saiya, daughter of former nominated Senator Naomi Shiyonga and retired GSU commandant, William Saiya, in a glamorous and star-studded wedding ceremony.

The colourful event drew high-profile guests, led by President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto, who joined family and friends to celebrate the union of the two influential families.

As expected, luxury and class were on full display.

The groom and his bride made a grand entrance in a fleet of exquisite vintage cars, escorted by police outriders, adding prestige and flair to the already vibrant ceremony.

Moses and Qillian share a long history together.

They grew up as close friends, attended Brookhouse School, and eventually fell in love, culminating in their beautiful wedding.

See photos of the wedding.

