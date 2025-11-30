Extrajudicial Killing! The moment plainclothes police officers executed an armed robber in Kayole in public despite him surrendering (VIDEO)







Sunday, November 30, 2025 - An extra-judicial killing was captured on camera during a police operation in Kayole, where plainclothes officers cornered an armed robber and fatally shot him.

According to eyewitnesses, the officers had been pursuing the suspect, who was allegedly part of a robbery gang that had been terrorising residents.

In the footage, the officers are seen confronting the suspect before shots are fired.

The suspect had surrendered, but the officers went ahead and shot him dead as the residents watched in shock.

Watch the video.

Exclusive Video

Kayole gangster being shot by police officers in kayole pic.twitter.com/dwTUA5ZwBN — limitless Media Ke (@LimitlessKe95) November 29, 2025

