RED ALERT! Nairobi tops in new HIV infections as Kenya records significant rise in new cases among Gen Z







Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Nairobi County has emerged as the epicenter of new HIV infections in Kenya, with more than 3,000 fresh cases reported in the past year.

According to official data released on Sunday, November 30th, 2025, the country registered 19,991 new infections nationwide - a 19 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Alarmingly, young people aged 15-34 accounted for 54 percent of all new cases.

The figures were released ahead of World AIDS Day, set for Monday, December 1st, and have raised concern among health officials.

Experts attribute the surge among Gen Z and young adults to low testing rates, inconsistent use of ‘protection’, and limited access to prevention services, particularly in urban informal settlements.

To raise awareness, hundreds of runners gathered at Nyayo National Stadium for the national HIV awareness half-marathon organised by the Ministry of Health and the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council.

The event, themed “One Race, One Goal: Ending AIDS among Adolescents and Young People,” featured 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, and 2 km races.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Ouma Oluga, flagged off the marathon, urging participants to get tested and spread the prevention message.

Free HIV testing, counselling, and information on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) were provided at the stadium.

Kenya currently has 1.3 million people living with HIV on treatment, but the rise in new infections - especially in Nairobi and among Gen Z - remains a pressing concern.

