Gloves Off! Homa Bay Governor GLADYS WANGA vows to crush ‘internal critics’ amid fallout with Deputy OYUGI MAGWANGA - “It Will Not Be Business as Usual”







Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has issued a stern warning to members of her administration, declaring that she will not tolerate officials who undermine the same Government they serve.

Speaking on Saturday, November 29th, Wanga said her Government must remain united and focused on service delivery, not internal sabotage.

“Someone cannot serve in a Government and still talk ill of it. Constituting a Government is hard; I traversed the county and even used my own resources to become the Governor.”

“If you are employed to serve in this Government, you must work,” she stated.

The Governor added that dissatisfied officials should resign rather than fuel division.

“If you ever feel satisfied and can no longer continue to walk, feel free to resign instead of disparaging it.”

“It will not be business as usual; whoever doesn’t feel like working can quit, and they will be replaced by those who want to serve the people of Homa Bay,” she warned.

Her remarks come amid growing tension with Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga, who recently endorsed independent candidate Philip Aroko in the Kasipul by-election.

Supporters defended Magwanga’s move, claiming ODM’s nomination process sidelined him.

“Magwanga has not betrayed ODM; it is ODM that betrayed him,” one resident argued.

Earlier this year, Wanga dismissed claims of a rift with her deputy, insisting that their relationship remained cordial.

However, Magwanga previously alleged his life was in danger after gunmen attacked one of his vehicles in May.

Wanga called for investigations, saying leaders’ safety must be prioritized.