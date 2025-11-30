President RUTO urges Gen Zs over 25 years to ditch ‘nightclub life’ and get married - “Stop Wandering Around”

Sunday, November 30, 2025 - President William Ruto has delivered a blunt message to young Kenyans, particularly those in the Gen Z demographic aged above 25, urging them to embrace marriage and abandon a lifestyle centred on nightlife.
Speaking on Saturday, November 29th, 2025, at the
wedding of Moses Mudavadi, son of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and
Qillian Saiya, daughter of former GSU Commandant William Atswenje Saiya and
former Kakamega Senator, Naomi Masitsa Shiyonga, Ruto used the occasion to
underscore family values.
The event drew prominent political and social figures.
Addressing the youthful audience, the President stressed the
importance of maturity, responsibility and building stable homes.
“Those of you who are above the age of 25, get married. Get
married.”
He contrasted marriage with what he described as a restless
nightlife culture, warning against excessive “club-hopping.”
In his words: “Wacha kuzunguka hapa unatoka kwa klabu hii
unaingia klabu hii unatoka kwa klabu hii unaenda hiyo ingine,” which
translates to, “Stop wandering around, leaving this club, entering that club,
moving from one to another.”
Ruto’s remarks reflect his consistent emphasis on family as
the foundation of society.
By targeting the post-25 age group, the President
highlighted a growing national debate on delayed marriages and shifting
lifestyles among urban youth.
