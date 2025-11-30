ICT CS KABOGO reveals why he paid the creator behind his viral photo meme a six-figure sum as he jokes about his signature ‘haircut’!







Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, William Kabogo, has offered a surprising explanation for why he embraces media scrutiny and even rewards social media satire.

Speaking at the 8th Annual Editors Convention in 2025, Kabogo revealed that he views journalism and online commentary as something he genuinely enjoys, going so far as to call it his “hobby.”

Addressing editors at the annual gathering, Kabogo acknowledged the historical tension between politicians and the press, noting that “journalists and politicians are never good friends.”

Yet, he insisted he has no personal issues with the media and often takes criticism positively.

“I enjoy this space because it is what it is,” he said.

Kabogo highlighted how even his appearance has become a talking point, with journalists frequently commenting on his haircut.

His witty response: “My barber is God. Your barber, you have to go every other week to Githurai.”

The CS also shared how digital media has transformed his official duties into viral content. He recalled seeing a meme about himself on X (formerly Twitter) and later meeting the young creator behind it.

Rather than dismissing the satire, Kabogo turned it into an opportunity - rewarding the creator with a six-figure sum of KSh 100,000.

“It made me popular,” Kabogo explained. “So, either way, journalism to me is a hobby. I like it.”

