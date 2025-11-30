ODM leader, OBURU ODINGA, hints at supporting RUTO’s 2027 re-election bid after by-elections victories - “You Shall See How Things Will Align”







Sunday, November 30, 2025 - ODM leader and Siaya Senator, Dr. Oburu Odinga, has suggested that the Orange Democratic Movement could sustain its partnership with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking on Saturday, November 29th, at the wedding of NIS boss, Noordin Haji’s son in Garissa, Oburu pointed to the recent by-election victories as evidence of the strength of the broad-based Government arrangement.

ODM and UDA jointly swept all parliamentary seats that were contested.

“I would like to thank the UDA and ODM teams for working hard and seeing that we sweep the seats in the by-elections.”

“We have proven wrong those who had doubts in the power of the broad-based team.”

“If broad-based Government doesn’t exist, how then did we win the by-elections?” Oburu said.

While acknowledging that the current arrangement formally ends in 2027, Oburu hinted at a possible extension of the partnership.

“Raila left us in the broad-based Government. We will continue working with the president until the end. We know the term ends in 2027, but from the look of things, you shall see how things will align.”

“We are together and we pray for the president,” he added.

His remarks come amid divisions within ODM, with some members insisting that the party should field its own presidential candidate.

The late Raila Odinga had maintained that ODM would remain in Government until 2027 but stopped short of endorsing Ruto’s re-election bid.

