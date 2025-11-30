MUDAVADI’s son weds daughter of former GSU Commandant adversely mentioned in 2007/08 election violence - President RUTO was among guests (PHOTOs)







Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s son, Moses Budamba Mudavadi, on Saturday, November 29th, tied the knot with his lover, Qillian Ndeso Saiya, in a colorful ceremony in Nairobi.

The lavish wedding was graced by prominent politicians, including President William Ruto, First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, and Health CS Aden Duale.

The bride, daughter of former GSU Commandant, William Atswenje Saiya, and former Kakamega Senator, Naomi Masitsa Shiyonga, stunned in a white gown featuring off-shoulder sleeves, lace detailing, and floral appliqués.

The groom, on the other hand, opted for the classic black suit paired with a white shirt and a bow tie.

In a statement after the wedding, Mudavadi wished the couple joy and blessings as they start their marriage journey.

“To the newlyweds, may God’s light guide your steps and grant you wisdom as you embark on this new chapter together.”

“May you always lean on the Lord for direction, comfort, and courage in every season of your journey,” said Mudavadi.

This comes weeks after Moses and Qillian held a traditional wedding ceremony in Malava, Kakamega County.

While the wedding was a celebration of unity, it has stirred quiet murmurs due to William Saiya’s controversial past.

He was adversely mentioned in discussions surrounding the 2007–08 post-election violence, particularly in Naivasha, where allegations of police complicity in ethnic attacks surfaced.

