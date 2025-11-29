Monster Bomet man who brutally killed his wife by locking her in the house before setting it on fire handed lengthy jail sentence - He will rot in prison!







Saturday, November 29, 2025 - The High Court in Bomet has delivered a tough ruling against Robert Kipkorir Tonui, sentencing him to 40 years in prison for the brutal killing of his wife, Emmy Chepkoech Mitei, in Seanin village back in 2020.

On October 3rd, 2020, Tonui locked Chepkoech inside their house, doused it with petrol, and set it ablaze.

Neighbors managed to rescue her, but she sustained 90% burns.

Despite being rushed to hospital, she tragically succumbed to her injuries four days later.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed the conviction, stating:

“After reviewing the evidence, the Court held that the prosecution had proved the charge of murder against the accused.”

In its ruling, the court emphasized that the 40-year sentence reflects the gravity of gender-based violence and serves as a deterrent to similar crimes.

Tonui’s punishment sends a clear message that violence against women will not be tolerated, and perpetrators will face the full force of the law.

