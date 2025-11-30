Media Personality JANET MBUGUA shines a light on hidden struggles women lawyers in Kenya face

Sunday, November 30,
2025 - Media personality, Janet Mbugua, has highlighted the quiet battles women
lawyers fight in Kenya.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, November 30th,
2025, Janet reflected on the resilience of women in law, noting: “Sometimes the
real work shows up long before the headlines… It lives in the quiet stories
women share in corridors and offices.”
She spoke of the cases that changed them, the moments that
shook them, and the courage it took to return the next day.
Her message comes at a time when women account for nearly
half of Kenya’s legal workforce, yet only a small fraction hold senior
decision-making roles.
She acknowledged the progress but emphasized that gaps
remain.
“That is where women in law have been leading, long before
anyone was watching,” she said.
In her video, she highlighted trailblazers such as Gloria
Kimani, Julie Matheka, and Melvin Thogo - women whose efforts have opened doors
for others, even if their personal stories are not widely told.
The mother of two urged women in law to reflect on how they
can support one another:
“What is the one commitment you can make to help another
woman grow?”
“What step can you take today that strengthens the path for those coming after you?”
