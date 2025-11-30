Media Personality JANET MBUGUA shines a light on hidden struggles women lawyers in Kenya face







Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Media personality, Janet Mbugua, has highlighted the quiet battles women lawyers fight in Kenya.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, November 30th, 2025, Janet reflected on the resilience of women in law, noting: “Sometimes the real work shows up long before the headlines… It lives in the quiet stories women share in corridors and offices.”

She spoke of the cases that changed them, the moments that shook them, and the courage it took to return the next day.

Her message comes at a time when women account for nearly half of Kenya’s legal workforce, yet only a small fraction hold senior decision-making roles.

She acknowledged the progress but emphasized that gaps remain.

“That is where women in law have been leading, long before anyone was watching,” she said.

In her video, she highlighted trailblazers such as Gloria Kimani, Julie Matheka, and Melvin Thogo - women whose efforts have opened doors for others, even if their personal stories are not widely told.

The mother of two urged women in law to reflect on how they can support one another:

“What is the one commitment you can make to help another woman grow?”

“What step can you take today that strengthens the path for those coming after you?”





