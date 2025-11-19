Media personality and feminist, ADELLE ONYANGO, gives women controversial advice on how to deal with men staring at them in public - “It works”







November 19, 2025 - Media personality, Adelle Onyango, has once again sparked conversation online after revealing her unusual but daring self-defense tactic.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, November 19th, 2024, she revealed that during a morning walk, she confronted a stranger whose unsettling stare made her feel unsafe.

Instead of ignoring him, Adelle stared back and began barking.

Shockingly, the man fled, leaving her to continue her walk in peace.

“If a guy keeps staring at you in a manner that sets your intuition off… stare back and start barking.”

“Tried and tested by me this morning. It works” Her post read.





This comes amid ongoing campaign against Gender-Based Violence with women sharing purple profile pictures on social media to symbolize a collective demand for change and an end to fear.

Recently, Adelle candidly shared the emotional journey behind her divorce from rally driver, Falgun Bhojak.

The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2017, began to feel the cracks in their relationship by their third Christmas together.

Speaking during a storytelling session on The Moth, Adelle reflected, “It wasn’t just our apartment that didn’t feel like home - it was my marriage.”

“The wife my husband wanted was nothing like me.”

“I remember one night we were in bed after one of our many arguments and he said, you refuse to give me three things that make a marriage.”

“You don’t want to give me a child, you won’t take my surname and you stopped wearing your ring.”

That night, she uttered the words many fear: “I can’t do this anymore. I can’t do us anymore.”

She filed for divorce which was finalized in 2024.

