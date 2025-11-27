Man reveals his marriage ended after two months and claims social media played a major role in the breakdown of his marriage – “I Had to Let Her Go”







Thursday, November 27, 2025 - A netizen identified as Mustapha Mudasiru Ayanfe has opened up about the brief and painful end of his marriage, revealing that it lasted only two months before collapsing under the weight of social media influence.

In a candid Facebook post, Mustapha shared: “Only a few people know that I married and divorced last year. Marriage of 2 months faaaaa. You see this social media, if you do show off relationship, awon aaye will put fire in your affairs.”

When a follower doubted his claim, he explained how external pressures contributed to the split.

“You won’t understand, I got married and the friends’ influence ended the marriage in two months.”

“The wife was too addicted and loyal to friends and the friends had control over her.”

“I had to let her go since her loyalty is divided. You can’t keep a woman who is not committed to building a home.”

Mustapha went further, lamenting what he sees as a generational crisis:

“It is becoming worse these days with women who have slept with the entire universe and are looking for someone to carry the burden of their count when they get desperate at 35.”

“There’ll be more and more of these as most people in this generation were not well raised by good parents.”

His remarks have since sparked debate online about the impact of social media and peer influence on modern relationships.

