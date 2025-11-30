Germany-based Kenyan TikToker, NYAKO, reveals the shocking reason she has called off her visit to RAILA ODINGA’s grave in Bondo







Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Germany-based Kenyan TikTok sensation, Nyako, has abruptly cancelled her much-anticipated trip to the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s grave in Bondo, citing security concerns linked to online harassment.

Speaking during a TikTok live on Saturday, November 29th, 2025, Nyako, who jetted into Kenya from Germany earlier this week, explained that her decision stemmed from unsettling encounters with fellow TikTokers.

She revealed that a lady had reached out in German requesting a meetup, but she declined, saying she has grown wary of social media acquaintances due to past hostility.

“A lady messaged me asking if we could meet. I said no because I was travelling home. I wasn’t rude, but you all know my story.”

“You never know who might be following you. I don’t want to be cordial with TikTok people anymore; I’ve had enough,” she said.

The self-proclaimed “TikTok president” added that matters escalated when she discovered that Don, a TikToker who has repeatedly criticised her online, was also in Bondo at the same time.

The coincidence, she said, felt deliberate and raised fears that she was being monitored.

“For your information, I am not going to Bondo anymore. I’ll stay at my uncle’s place where security is better,” Nyako declared.

She stressed that months of harassment have left her unwilling to engage with TikTok users who might harbour ill intentions.

“TikTok has become a hunting ground. People are still targeting me. This time I have to be smart.”

“I won’t reveal my movements,” she concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST