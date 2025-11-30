CCTV footage captures journalist AMOS MAINA’s last moments at a club in Mirema Drive before he collapsed and died - Who wanted him dead? (VIDEO)







Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Chilling CCTV footage has emerged showing the final moments of journalist, Amos Maina, before he collapsed and died at a club along Mirema Drive in Nairobi.

Maina died on November 16th, 2025, at Ngaine Pub in Mirema, only a few hours after he had walked into the entertainment joint to enjoy a drink.

According to footage shared by KTN News, Maina entered the club shortly after 4:00 pm, appearing calm as he ordered drinks, interacted with staff, and even danced briefly.

At 7:47 pm, he ordered another drink, but minutes later, his energy appeared to decline.

CCTV shows him resting his head on the table, as though asleep.

He remained motionless for about an hour.

At 9:13 pm, he woke up briefly and took another drink.

However, the footage shows that at 9:22 pm, he suddenly lost consciousness, his head dropping as he slumped in his seat.

It is believed this is the moment he died.

Unaware of the gravity of the situation, club staff assumed he was asleep.

One attendant is even seen adjusting his posture to make him more comfortable.

Concern only begins to show at around 9:59 pm, when a staff member checks on him.

By then, he had reportedly been unresponsive for approximately 30 minutes.

At 10:50 pm, Maina’s worried brother arrived at the pub and attempted to wake him, but with no success.

His wife, Regina, arrived at 11:02 pm.

Minutes later, Maina’s brother and a friend lifted his body and carried it out of the establishment.

By the time his family reached the club, Maina had been dead for nearly two hours.

A post-mortem examination later concluded that Maina died from acute hemorrhagic gastritis caused by poisoning.

CCTV footage from Ngaini Club along Mirema Drive in Roysambu, Nairobi shows journalist Amos Harun Maina collapsing moments after consuming an unknown substance, with staff and bystanders attempting to assist him as he remained unresponsive.



Detectives from the DCI homicide unit… pic.twitter.com/4KEWe3BP7i — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) November 29, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST