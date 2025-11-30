A wanted Nairobi gangster brags about his criminal activities on Tiktok (VIDEOs)







Sunday, November 30, 2025 - A wanted Nairobi gangster has taken to TikTok to boast about his criminal exploits, even as DCI officers continue their hunt for him.

In one video, the man claims that DCI officers visited his rented residence in an attempt to arrest him, only to discover that he had already relocated.

In another post, he brags about an attack on a DCI officer, leaving the officer with serious injuries.

The middle-aged suspect appears unbothered by law enforcement efforts to track him down, seemingly immersed in a life of crime and openly flaunting it on social media.

Watch his Tiktok videos.

Daring DCI to come pic.twitter.com/4nhFPQrCvE — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 30, 2025

Come get me DCI pic.twitter.com/vDEBxUufvz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 30, 2025

