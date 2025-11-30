CS ALFRED MUTUA upgrades a Slay Queen’s life - Netizens marvel at her transformation after falling in love with him (PHOTOs)







Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Social media is buzzing after photos emerged showing the transformation of a lady who, about three years ago, went viral for claiming she had an affair with former Machakos Governor and current Labour Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua.

At the time, the lady referred to herself on Facebook as “Bibi ya Gavana”, boldly declaring that she and Mutua were in love.

Although Mutua never publicly confirmed the alleged relationship, her posts quickly attracted public attention.

Recent images shared online now show the same lady living what many netizens describe as a “soft life”, with reports emerging that her lifestyle is funded by the Cabinet Secretary.

Her appearance has noticeably changed, and social media users comparing her older photos with the latest ones have commented on what they see as a significant transformation, including a lighter complexion and a flashier lifestyle.

See photos below.

