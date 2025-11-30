A beautiful Kenyan LADY proudly flaunts her MUBABA - His visible wrinkled hands leaves netizens talking (VIDEO)

Sunday, November 30, 2025 - A young Kenyan lady has stirred reactions on social media after openly flaunting her “mubaba”, an older man she appears to be romantically involved with.
In a short video shared online, the lady is seen enjoying a
cosy drive with the elderly man before the two are later spotted dining at an
upscale restaurant.
While the couple seemed relaxed and happy, it was the man’s
visibly wrinkled hands that caught the attention of curious netizens.
Kenyans quickly flocked to the comment section with a mix of
humorous and cheeky remarks, many pointing out the striking age difference
between the pair.
Despite the criticism and playful jabs, the lady, who works
in the United States, appeared completely unfazed.
She confidently showed off her partner, making it clear she
is unbothered by public opinion.
MBABA wangu pic.twitter.com/LKKuTAQLSD— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 30, 2025
