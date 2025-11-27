CLUB MADNESS! Video of bold Slay Queens getting wild in a Nairobi club causes buzz online - See how they turned heads!

Thursday, November 27, 2025 - A video of two bold slay queens having a good time at a popular Nairobi nightclub has sparked mixed reactions online.
Dressed to impress, the duo is seen getting
wild on the dance floor as fellow revelers watched.
From their unapologetic attitude to their
energy, they put on a show leaving fellow revelers, especially men drooling.
Scenes like these have become increasingly
common in Nairobi’s vibrant nightlife, where slay queens not only dress to
impress but make sure they turn heads.
Watch the video below or HERE>>>
Raha tu.... pic.twitter.com/3J0b93YULD— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 27, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments