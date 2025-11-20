City Slay Queen exposes Mwingi Central MP, GIDEON MULYUNGI, for hosting wild parties at his Karen home - KALONZO attends and what they force LADIES to do is shocking







Thursday, November 20, 2025 - A city slay queen claims that Mwingi Central MP, Gideon Mulyungi, has been hosting wild, exclusive parties at his Karen residence.

The accusations, shared anonymously, describe the gatherings as high-profile parties attended by well-connected figures, including Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka.

The source further alleges that the parties involve activities she described as “shocking,” claiming that female attendees are pressured into behaviour they find uncomfortable.

The ladies are reportedly paid between Ksh 8,000 to Ksh 15,000 to attend the parties and entertain the politicians.

Check out the expose.

The Kenyan DAILY POST