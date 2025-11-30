CCTV cameras capture the moment an armed thug raided a Wines and Spirits joint in Kasarani (VIDEO)







Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Police have launched a manhunt for an armed robber who was caught on CCTV conducting a robbery at a Wines and Spirits shop in Kasarani.

In the footage obtained from the shop, a lone gunman is seen walking into the premises while brandishing a pistol.

He immediately confronts a patron, pointing the weapon at him and forcing him to surrender.

The thug then proceeds to frisk the terrified customer, taking his belongings, including his mobile phone, before calmly walking out of the establishment.

Moments later, the suspect is seen hopping onto a waiting getaway motorbike and speeding off.

Police are investigating whether the suspect may be linked to a gang that has been accused of terrorizing Kasarani residents in recent weeks.

Watch the footage.

The owner of a wines and spirits shop in Seasons, Kasarani area, is seeking public assistance in identifying and locating suspects who were captured on CCTV as they carried out a brazen robbery at the premises. pic.twitter.com/hIMUDOUeuo — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) November 29, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST