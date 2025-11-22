91-year-old man says secret to long-life and happiness is ‘mechi’ everyday’ and netizens want him to speak at men’s conference!





Saturday, November 22, 2025 - A heartwarming video of a 91-year-old man candidly sharing why he’s happy at his advanced age has set social media on fire.

In the clip, the senior citizen is seen taking a leisurely walk when someone asks if he is happy.

His response, delivered with a smile and a chuckle, quickly won over the internet:

“Why not, I’m still alive. 91-years old. Still feeling good. Getting intimate every night.”

The lighthearted confession has sparked a frenzy of reactions, with netizens marveling at his longevity and vibrant spirit.

Many wondered if his playful remark hinted at the secret to his health and happiness, while others simply celebrated his zest for life.

Some joked that the nonagenarian should be invited to address the “men’s conference” and share his tips with fellow men.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST