“UMENIGONGEA BIBI!” Drama erupts in a Nairobi estate as a furious husband confronts another man for having an affair with his wife (VIDEO)

Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - Drama unfolded in a Nairobi estate after a furious husband confronted another man, accusing him of having an affair with his wife.
In the videos making rounds on social media, the enraged man
is seen furiously accosting the alleged lover, a seemingly young man, demanding
to know why he was “wrecking his marriage.”
The confrontation quickly turned violent as the husband
pounced on the man, raining blows on him as stunned residents watched in
disbelief.
The situation escalated when the angry husband pulled out
a machete, sending the victim into panic as he desperately pleaded for
mercy.
Unfortunately, his pleas fell on deaf ears as the furious
man continued his assault.
Residents were forced to intervene to prevent the situation
from turning tragic.
Watch videos of the incident.
“UMENIGONGEA BIBI!” pic.twitter.com/D2inqWUwnM— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 15, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
