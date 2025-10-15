“UMENIGONGEA BIBI!” Drama erupts in a Nairobi estate as a furious husband confronts another man for having an affair with his wife (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - Drama unfolded in a Nairobi estate after a furious husband confronted another man, accusing him of having an affair with his wife.

In the videos making rounds on social media, the enraged man is seen furiously accosting the alleged lover, a seemingly young man, demanding to know why he was “wrecking his marriage.”

The confrontation quickly turned violent as the husband pounced on the man, raining blows on him as stunned residents watched in disbelief.

The situation escalated when the angry husband pulled out a machete, sending the victim into panic as he desperately pleaded for mercy.

Unfortunately, his pleas fell on deaf ears as the furious man continued his assault.

Residents were forced to intervene to prevent the situation from turning tragic.

