‘ULIOA MTU USELESS! Kenyan Slay Queen sparks outrage after shaming her mother in viral video (WATCH)







Thursday, October 23, 2025 - A Gen Z Kenyan lady has stirred a heated debate online after posting a video criticizing her mother for marrying what she called a “useless” man.

In the clip, she addressed parents who rely on their children to lift them out of poverty.

“Kuna wazazi wanangoja watoto wawatoe block. Wacha nianze na mamangu… ulioa mtu useless,” she said.

She shared her struggles running a small business, revealing that it was shut down after she failed to pay Ksh 8,000 in rent - and her parents couldn’t support her.

The video sparked mixed reactions across social media.

While some sympathized with her frustrations, many condemned her remarks as disrespectful and entitled, arguing that parents should not be blamed for adult children’s hardships.

Watch the video and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST