Radio host ALEX MWAKIDEU issues emotional plea to men after his sister ROZINAH attempted to take her own life







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Veteran radio presenter, Alex Mwakideu, has made a heartfelt appeal to men, urging them to pay closer attention to the emotional wellbeing of the women in their lives.

Speaking candidly on his radio show on Wednesday, October 8th, 2025, Mwakideu revealed that his sister, Rozinah, had recently confessed she nearly took her own life, a revelation that left him shaken.

“Leo hii nikikaa nikiskia about dadangu akisema alijishikia kisu... Why do women suffer silently?” he asked emotionally.

Mwakideu said the incident opened his eyes to how much pain many women endure behind their smiles, often without ever speaking up.

He urged women to open up when they are struggling, reminding them that silence can be deadly.

At the same time, he challenged men to be more present, observant, and kind, saying that emotional neglect, even in small doses, can push someone to the edge.

“You can imagine thinking everything is fine, only to come home and find tragedy,” he said.

“Those small things you overlook every day can build up until she reaches her limit.”

This comes after Rozinah opened up about her brief and turbulent marriage with controversial pastor and motivation speaker, Robert Burale, in Alex’s podcast.

In the explosive interview, twelve years after their separation, Rozinah didn’t hold back, calling her marriage to Burale “the darkest period” of her life and “the biggest mistake” she ever made.

“My sister Rozinah’s interview has affected me,” radio host and podcaster Alex Mwakideu says! pic.twitter.com/lTUK8iOXHn — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) October 8, 2025

