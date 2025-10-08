How WILLIS RABURU recovered his stolen Ksh240, 000 Samsung Galaxy Fold phone! He also opted not to press charges (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Kenyan media personality, Willis Raburu, has successfully recovered his stolen Samsung Galaxy Fold, valued at over Ksh 240,000, after it was snatched during a public event at Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi.

Raburu shared the dramatic journey on social media, revealing how a security app he had installed played a pivotal role in tracking the device.

The app snapped a photo of the person attempting to unlock the phone and sent it directly to Raburu’s email.

With help from Kibera Police, his private security team, and online users who circulated the image, Raburu traced the suspect’s movements and located both his home and workplace.

But instead of pressing charges, Raburu chose forgiveness.

“I found him. I know where he lives, I know where he works. But I’ve chosen to forgive him. It’s not about revenge. I just wanted my phone back,” he wrote.

Raburu expressed gratitude to the community and professionals who helped him, emphasizing the power of unity and digital tools in resolving such cases.





The Kenyan DAILY POST