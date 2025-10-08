LADY curses her 'extremely wealthy father' for neglecting her on X - “I hope there is an afterlife where he burns every day”







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - A deeply emotional post by a young woman on X has sparked intense reactions online after she publicly condemned her father, accusing him of lifelong neglect despite his immense wealth.

In the viral thread, she expressed how her daily struggles remind her of the life she could have had if her father had shown even a fraction of care.

“With every passing struggle I burn through, I’m reminded how different my life would have been if my extremely wealthy father had once put me into consideration,” she wrote.

Her words painted a raw picture of pain, abandonment, and emotional exhaustion.

The post took a darker turn as she added, “I hope for his sake, that there is an afterlife where he burns every single day until I too, burn with him for never forgiving him.”

She described growing up without support, facing hardship from a young age, and feeling invisible despite the weight of her suffering.

Read the thread below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST