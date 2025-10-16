Police arrest suspected receiver of stolen mobile phones in Kisumu city (PHOTO)







Thursday, October 16, 2025 - Acting on credible intelligence, police officers from Kisumu Central Police Station conducted a targeted operation that led to the arrest of a suspect believed to be the main receiver and buyer of stolen mobile phones in and around Kisumu City.

The suspect was apprehended at his phone repair shop located in the Bus Park area, where officers recovered thirty-eight assorted mobile phones, all suspected to have been stolen.

The suspect is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations and is pending arraignment in court.

The National Police Service (NPS) commended the officers involved for their vigilance and professionalism, and urged members of the public to continue sharing timely and credible information to help curb criminal activities across the country.





The Kenyan DAILY POST