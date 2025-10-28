PHOTOs!! Quiver Lounge Kilimani waitresses wow netizens with their beauty - A former staffer exposed managers for preying on them







Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - The internet is buzzing after photos of the beautiful waitresses at Quiver Lounge Kilimani surfaced online, leaving many Kenyans mesmerized by their stunning looks and stylish appearances.

Social media users couldn’t help but gush over the ladies’ glamorous uniforms, flawless makeup, and curvy figures, with many joking that some patrons probably go to Quiver “just to be served by them.”

However, earlier this year, a former waitress came forward with shocking revelations about what allegedly happens behind the scenes.

In a candid exposé, the ex-staff member accused some managers of preying on the young waitresses, claiming that many are forced into uncomfortable situations to keep their jobs or secure better shifts.

Despite the controversy, Quiver Lounge remains one of the most popular nightlife spots in Nairobi.

Check out the stunning photos.

